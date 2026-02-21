SIR to Begin in Odisha from April 1: Groundwork, Mapping Exercise Underway

Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will commence across Odisha from April 1, State Chief Electoral Officer R. Santhagopalan said on Saturday, adding that extensive preparatory work, including a statewide mapping exercise, was currently underway to ensure its smooth rollout.

Addressing the media, Santhagopalan said the revision exercise is aimed at updating and streamlining the electoral rolls in preparation for forthcoming electoral processes, with a focus on improving accuracy and integrity.

He urged citizens to verify their details in the 2002 SIR records and promptly report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

“People are requested to check and confirm their details in the 2002 SIR records,” he said, emphasising the importance of public participation in maintaining a reliable voter database.

Highlighting the objective of the exercise, the CEO said the primary goal is to ensure a clean and error-free electoral roll. The revision is expected to facilitate the removal of duplicate and ineligible entries, correction of errors, and inclusion of eligible voters who may have been left out.

The state government has appealed to voters to actively participate in the verification process to uphold transparency and accuracy in the electoral system.

Meanwhile, in an official communication dated February 19, 2026, the Election Commission of India directed Chief Electoral Officers of several states and Union Territories, including Odisha, to expedite preparatory activities for the revision.

The Special Intensive Revision is a comprehensive exercise undertaken periodically to update electoral rolls by enrolling eligible new voters, removing ineligible names, and correcting discrepancies, thereby ensuring the credibility of the electoral process.