SIR of Electoral Rolls Commences in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began on Tuesday across Chhattisgarh with booth-level officers (BLOs) initiating a door-to-door drive to distribute enumeration forms.

According to SIR schedule, enumeration forms will be filled from November 4 to December 4. The draft voters list will be published on December 9 and claims and objections can be raised between December 9 and January 8.

Poll officials will hear and authenticate the claims till January 31 and at the end of the entire process, the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the eligibility date for revision under SIR as January 1, 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Yashwant Kumar has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the SIR and verify their names in the electoral rolls.

The ECI is conducting the special campaign to ensure the voters list is accurate, up-to-date, and error-free.

Citizens can fill out and submit the SIR enumeration form offline through the BLO at their polling station. Voters can fill out the enumeration form online too by downloading the ECINET app on their mobile phones or visiting the voters.eci.gov.in website.

In case of any difficulty in filling out the form, voters can call the toll-free number 1950 or seek assistance from their BLO. Additionally, voters can request direct contact with their Booth Level Officer by clicking "Book a Call with BLO" on the ECINET mobile app.

To ensure voters do not face any difficulties in filling out the enumeration form, help desks and IT facilities have been established at district and tehsil levels, where officials and staff will assist them during office hours.

Chhattisgarh is among 12 states/UTs where the ECI has announced the schedule for SIR.