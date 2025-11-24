SIR Is Conspiracy to Strip Citizenship, Alleges VCK

Chennai: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest here on Monday against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls alleging that this exercise was a "conspiracy to take away citizenship".

The VCK led by its chief Thol Thirumavalavan condemned the Election Commission of India and the BJP government at the centre for allegedly attempting to disenfranchise the Dalits and minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Thirumavalavan questioned the haste in implementing the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu and alleged that it was a "premeditated move by the BJP to target and disenfranchise voters from Dalits, Adivasi and minorities."