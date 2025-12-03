‘SIR a Ploy of Shah to Topple My Govt: Didi’

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused union home minister Amit Shah of plotting the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list through the Election Commission, otherwise topple her government. She however asserted that his "ploy" would not succeed.



The Trinamul Congress supremo also made it clear that she would not allow anyone to touch Waqf properties in the state. Addressing a party rally at Gajol in Malda, she trained her guns on the union home minister and alleged, “The SIR has been introduced cleverly here three months before the announcement of the Assembly Election in February. It was a ploy of Amit Shah.”

Ms Banerjee claimed, “The aim is if the SIR is now allowed, halt the election and topple the government or else allow the SIR. Play your tricks as much as you can but you should know tricks can not help you make achievements. We will resist and snatch our rights. Bengal can not be tamed. They are a party of greedy.”

She then sarcastically pointed out that BJP has been “digging its own grave" by conducting the SIR ahead of the Assembly polls and said, "They cannot take over Bengal. People of Bengal will never support you. Bengal is different from Bihar."

Describing herself as a "watchman" for the people, the TMC chief then added, "I am making an assurance to the women and sisters of Malda. Do not worry, no one will need to go to the detention camp. I am guarding you." She informed that her party would open helpdesks for people left out of the voter list during the SIR from December 12.

On the amended Waqf law implementation in WB, Ms Banerjee argued, “Some are fighting on the basis of religion. The Waqf property law has been amended by the BJP. We resisted it, brought resolution in the Assembly and lodged a case in the Supreme Court against it. Till I am there, I will not allow anyone to touch these places. I will not allow the politics of religion. I love all religions."