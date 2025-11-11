 Top
Singing of 'Vande Mataram' To Be Made Mandatory In All UP Education Institutions: CM

11 Nov 2025 12:07 AM IST

Amid an ongoing controversy over the national song, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said singing "Vande Mataram" will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image:DC)

GORAKHPUR: Amid an ongoing controversy over the national song, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said singing "Vande Mataram" will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of the state.

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards "Bharat Mata" and the motherland.

"There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh," he said.



