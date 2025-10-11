Singer Zubeen Garg’s Viscera Report Received by SIT

Guwahati: Amid the emotional appeal of Garim Garg, the wife of singer Zubeen Garg---not to politicise the investigation into the death of the singer, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and special DGP Munna Gupta here on Saturday said that Indian authorities cannot independently conduct investigations in foreign countries and any probe abroad must proceed under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

Informing that they are constantly in touch with the Attorney General’s office in Singapore, and communicating with India’s High Commission in Singapore to take the investigation to a logical conclusion, Gupta told reporters that the SIT, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, reached the Attorney General’s office in Singapore seeking their necessary assistance in the investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg.

Regarding the expatriate Assamese involved in the case, Mr Gupta said that the notices have been served. One individual has already appeared before the SIT, and the names of a total of 11 expatriates have been recorded. He warned that legal action would be taken if any expatriate failed to cooperate in the investigation.

He added that the time frame for the appearance of the expatriates has already lapsed, but a new deadline has been set, and they must comply.

Gupta also confirmed that the viscera report has been received and sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A special expert committee has also been formed at GMCH to cross-check the viscera report with the postmortem findings. Once reconciled, the experts will prepare a consolidated report, which is expected to be handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within two days.

In the wake of conflicting reports and veiled campaigns on social media, security sources said that the report will also be shown to select journalists and political representatives.

The SIT has so far arrested seven persons, including his two personal security officers, in connection with the case. The others arrested are North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, who is a DSP, manager Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amrit Prava Mahanta.