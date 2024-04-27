Similar Sounding Names Could Create Confusion in Chevella, Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Saturday cleared 1060 nominations, including of major political party candidates, and rejected 428 applications.

Meanwhile, independent candidates having similar names could pose a major threat to major political party candidates.

For instance, in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, of the 88 nominations that were filed, the returning officer (RO) rejected 23 nominations.

In an interesting development, the nomination of one Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, a nominee of the All India Forward Bloc party, was accepted as was the case with BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. This is likely to create confusion among voters if the All India Forward Bloc candidate decides to be in the fray.

Even in Nizamabad constituency, nominations of people with similar names were allowed by the returning officer. The Congress party candidate Thatiparthi Jeevan Reddy's nomination was accepted. There is also an independent candidate, whose name is Tutukuru Jeevan Reddy.

In Nagarkurnool district, there is Congress party’s Mallu Ravi and Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party nominee Amboju Ravi. Even though different symbols are allocated, confusion among voters will remain.

Meanwhile, Congress party’s senior leader K. Jana Reddy's nomination was rejected after the party offered B form to his son K. Raguveer Reddy, whose nomination has been accepted.





