Silver Faces Supply Crunch in Indian Bullion Market

Chennai: While the prices are making new highs on a regular basis, silver is witnessing a supply crunch – both in the international and Indian market. This has led to silver premiums in the Indian bullion market going up by 5-15 per cent.

“There is demand for silver even in the current price levels. But the metal is facing a significant crunch in the market,” said Surender Jain of Delhi Bullion Association.

The London bullion market started witnessing a shortage in silver after the metal was shipped in huge quantities to New York early this year due to worries that the metal supply could be hit by US tariffs, said Chirag Sheth, founder, Metals Focus. This has been jacking up prices, which went past $53 per ounce in the international market on Tuesday. In the Multi Commodity Exchange, prices made a new high of Rs 1,26,300 per kg.

In terms of supply, India too is facing a crunch amidst strong demand even at higher price levels. In India, investment demand from the high net-worth individuals as well as institutions have been moving up in the past few months. Imports have been higher since May. However, in October the supply has been hit.

“Usually, the Free Trade Warehousing Zones store the duty-free silver and make the metal available as soon as the demand emerges in the domestic market. However, most of the FTWZ vaults are now empty. It takes more than a month for the silver to be imported from abroad,” said Sheth.

While the September imports would largely remain range-bound, October data may see a dip in silver imports. This supply issue has been increasing the premiums on silver, and it ranges between 5 to 15 per cent in the trade.

However, most of the retailers have stocked silver for the festive season and shortage may not affect sales during Dhanteras and Diwali, said Sheth.