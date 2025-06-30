Sikkim Assembly Passes Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill

Gangtok: The Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the assembly of the Himalayan state on Monday.

The Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, 2025 was also introduced in the House during a day-long session.

Law Minister Raju Basnet introduced the amendment Bill in the House with permission of Speaker M N Sherpa, proposing to amend Section 5 of the Sikkim Lokayukta Act, 2014 for the extension of tenure of the chairperson and members of the Lokayukta.

He said that an amendment was made in 2018 in the Sikkim Lokayukta Act, 2014, incorporating Section 5 regarding extension of tenure of the chairperson and members of the Lokayukta, but the said provision for extension, however, got omitted by the Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Now, to ensure continuity and to allow the chairperson and the members sufficient time to deal with pending matters, the state government deems it expedient to amend Section 5 of the Sikkim Lokayukta Act, 2014 to insert the provision for extension of the tenures of the chairperson and the members of the Lokayukta, the law minister said, while elaborating on the objectives of the Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment), Bill 2025.

The House subsequently considered and passed the Bill by voice vote.

Basnet, who also holds the education portfolio, further introduced the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, 2025.

He said that the objective of the Bill is to provide higher education in skilled and entrepreneurial courses in Sikkim through world-class infrastructure and international networking.

The university is proposed to be established at Melli in Namchi district, he said.

The discussion and voting on the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, shall take place during the next session of the House, the Speaker ruled.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the charge of the finance department, presented the Annual Consolidated Audit Report on the accounts of Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipalities for the financial year 2023-24.

Thereafter, the Speaker announced the laying of the Annual Reports of the Agriculture Department (2023-24), Fisheries Department (2024-25), Sikkim Public Service Commission (2023-24), and and Civil Supplies Department (2024-25).

At the conclusion of legislative and financial business scheduled for the day, Sherpa adjourned the House sine die.