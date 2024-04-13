Sikhs Celebrate “Khalsa Panth Foundation Day” (Vaisakhi) with Fervour and Devotion

Hyderabad: Sikhs celebrated “Khalsa Panth Foundation Day” (Vaisakhi) with fervour and devotion on Saturday.



Recitation of ‘Gurubani Keertans’ and delivering of sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers), carrying revered Sri Guru Granth Sahibji on a palanquin, taking out of a huge colourful Nagar Keertan (holy procession), exhilarating and breathtaking display of ‘Gatka’ skills by Sikhs, serving of Guru ka Langar (serving of free food), marked the 325th “Khalsa Panth Foundation Day Celebrations” popularly known as “Vaisakhi” festival on Saturday.

The festival was celebrated on a grand scale by the Sikh community of Telangana with gaiety and devotion under one umbrella at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

The major attraction of the celebrations was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji playgrounds in Ameerpet, and organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, where thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in “Vishaal Deewan” (mass congregation).

The congregation began at 11.30 am has continued up to 5 pm and was marked by the recitations of holy Gurbani keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who were specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion.

S. Gurpreet Singh Khalsa (Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Gyani Vishal Singhji, Manji Sahib, Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), S. Gurjinder Singhji (Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), S. Veer Singh, (Hyderabad), Jatha Tera Jatha and other reputed Ragi Jathas rendered Gurbani keertans which stressed on imbibing the higher values of life in day to day to living and told about how the Khalsa Panth was founded.

The preachers called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib ji which stands for national integration, communal harmony, brotherhood and peace to the whole humanity.

Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet Prabhandak Committee, President, S Darshan Singh and General Secretary, S Surender Singh welcomed the devotees who came from various parts of the State. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar (free community kitchen) prepared specially by the devotees was served to all the devotees.