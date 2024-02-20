Sikh IPS Officer Called 'Khalistani' by BJP Leaders Sparks Outrage

Kolkata: An on-duty Sikh IPS officer was called ‘Khalistani’ allegedly by BJP leaders for stopping their rally due to prohibitory orders of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal on Tuesday.

Jaspreet Singh, who is posted as the special superintendent (intelligence branch) of the state police and has been deployed to supervise law and order in the troubled zone, lost his cool after facing the communal attack and burst into protest.

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP and assured of action for raising the communal slur, angry members of the Sikh community demonstrated outside the state BJP head office in central Kolkata. BJP however refuted it's role.

In the afternoon, Mr Singh, a 2016-batch IPS officer, was leading the cops who prevented leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs at Dhamakhali from visiting the restive area. This led to an altercation between the two sides instantly.

In a video posted by the CM on X, Mr Singh was heard telling the BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and others angrily, “You called me ‘Khalistani’ because I am wearing a turban. If I didn't wear a turban would you have then called me ‘Khalistani’? You can speak about police but not my religion because I am not speaking about yours.”

He claimed, “Why did you say ‘Khalistani’? That individual just passed the remark. Has anyone commented on your religion? Why did you speak about my religion? Nobody is making any comments on my religion, only you are making…How dare you call me ‘Khalistani’ for wearing my turban? If a cop wears a turban, he becomes a ‘Khalistani’? Is this your right? You are calling a police officer ‘Khalistani’ because he is performing his duty wearing a turban! This is your level.”

ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar later said, “Mr Adhikari had called Mr Singh ‘Khalistani’ during the verbal duel.”

Ms Banerjee wrote on X, “Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it.”

Ms Paul however stated, “No one called anyone a Khalistani. If Mamata Banerjee has any proof, let her put out the video. WB Police is nothing but a stooge of the TMC. The issue here is women of #Sandeshkhali. Their rape and torture. Their tormentor Shahjahan Sheikh is still at large and continues to enjoy the patronage of Mamata Banerjee. She should stop trying to distract from #Sandeshkhali and arrest Shahjahan Sheikh immediately. Let WB Police focus on policing and not politics.”