Sikar Chills at 7°C as Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan

Jaipur: Winter chill continued to intensify across Rajasthan, with Sikar recording the state's lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Friday night, the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said. According to the department, the mercury dipped to 7.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, 8.1 degrees in Ajmer, 8.5 degrees in Alwar, 8.7 degrees in Lunkaransar, 9.3 degrees in Churu, 9.5 degrees in Pilani, and 9.6 degrees in Jhunjhunu.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 34.1 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Saturday. The MeT centre said the upper air cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining areas has become less marked, leading to dry weather conditions across Rajasthan.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry for the next week with no significant change in the minimum temperature, it added.