Siddaramaiah Asserts Strong Prospects in Karnataka, Predicts Victory in 20 Seats

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence in the Congress Party's prospects in Karnataka, predicting victory in at least 20 seats in the ongoing Parliament Election. Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah outlined the party's optimism based on feedback from local workers.

"In the first phase of the election for 14 constituencies, our information and inputs from local workers indicate a potential win of 8-9 seats. Looking ahead to the second phase on May 7, we anticipate securing more than 10 seats. In total, we are poised to clinch at least 20 seats in Karnataka," Siddaramaiah affirmed.

Speaking about the party's track record, Siddaramaiah highlighted the fulfillment of promises made before the Assembly elections.

"We delivered on all five guarantees within 8 months of assuming power. This track record, along with our fulfillment of 158 out of 165 promises during our 2013-18 tenure, instills faith in the electorate," he claimed.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah pointed at the lack of acknowledgment of his administration's achievements of two terms.

"Modi fails to enumerate even 10 accomplishments of his 10-year tenure. Instead, his rhetoric focuses on divisive tactics, neglecting substantive achievements," Siddaramaiah alleged.

He also pointed at the BJP's skepticism regarding guarantee schemes.

"They initially claimed that the guarantees were unimplementable. Subsequently, they warned of bankrupting the state if the guarantees were enforced. They also alleged that developmental projects would cease and the gurantee schemes would culminate before parliamentary elections. These assertions are all baseless falsehoods," the CM said.

"Contrary to BJP's assertions, guarantee schemes are sustainable, with allocations reserved for both guarantees and development. This commitment will persist," he reassured, detailing the state government's budgetary allocations.

Describing the election as a "second freedom movement," Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of undermining constitutional principles. He criticized BJP MPs for their perceived inaction on behalf of Karnataka, asserting, "None of BJP's 25 MPs have voiced concerns for Kannadigas."

DK Shivakumar questioned BJP's moral authority to seek votes.

"BJP's decade-long tenure lacks significant accomplishments. This election represents a battle between the truth of Congress and BJP's falsehoods," Shivakumar asserted.