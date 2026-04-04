Sibal: BJP “Self-Reliant” in Elections Only With EC Support

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday cited examples of five voters who were allegedly registered both in West Bengal and Bihar to take a swipe at the BJP, saying the party is only 'atmanirbhar' in elections when the Election Commission is supporting it.

Sibal's allegations come days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to include illegal voters from NDA-ruled Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the electoral rolls of West Bengal to turn the poll outcome in favour of the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said, "Way back in November last year when elections were taking place in Bihar and Chhath puja was over, I showed a video - four trains were sent to Bihar from Karnal and other parts of Haryana and I alleged that these trains were being sent for the purposes of voting in Bihar."

"The railway ministry had then made a statement that these were being sent for Chhatt puja and I then mentioned that Chhath puja was over in October so why were they being sent later," he said.

Then the railway ministry gave an explanation that when there is a rush, it normally runs these trains, Sibal said and pointed out that he countered the ministry by releasing a video in which people on trains were heard stating that they were being sent by the chief minister and that money was being paid by BJP.

Then the railway ministry kept quiet, he added.

So the point is that even in elections they are only 'atmanirbhar' when the election commission is with them, Sibal said.

"Now what is happening in West Bengal? If you remember we had made allegations to the effect that in Maharashtra 40 lakh voters were added and 5 lakh voters in Delhi were added. These issues were raised by several political parties but after the polls," the Independent MP said.

Luckily in West Bengal, things have come to light before the polls, Sibal said.

"We have the instance of at least five people who are voters in Bihar and are registered both in Bihar and West Bengal," he said and went on to list those five voters while displaying their details and Epic numbers in the two states.

These five have been caught there would be several like this, Sibal claimed.

"This means that the BJP is also not 'atmanirbhar' in elections. It is only 'atmanirbhar' when the EC is supporting it - that is why Home Minister Amit Shah says I will spend 15 days in West Bengal because they are not 'atmanirbhar'. On their own, they cannot win, they have to get the assistance of these people," Sibal said and slammed the Election Commission.

Sibal also questioned the government over its claims of making country 'atmanirbhar' and accused of only indulging in empty talk and propaganda.

Earlier this week, Banerjee sent a strongly-worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on the matter.

In the letter, she claimed the Form 6 applications of "not genuine residents of Bengal having no legitimate connection to the state", are "illegal, unconstitutional and fundamentally undemocratic, reflecting mala fide intent and ill motive".

Elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.