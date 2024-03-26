Hyderabad: State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) former chief T. Prabhakar Rao has reportedly contacted a senior police officer and informed him that he went to the US for cancer treatment. He said he would return in June or July and reportedly asked: “Why are police searching our houses? After all we are policemen.”

The officer reportedly told Prabhakar Rao: “If you want to say something, you should send a complete reply to the official mail.” To this, Prabhakar Rao hung up without answering, sources said.