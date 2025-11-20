Kashmir Times Office Raided by SIA Over Alleged Anti-National Activities

SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday raided the office of Kashmir Times in Jammu as part of the investigation into a case pertaining to its “involvement in criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities operating within and outside J&K”. The house of the newspaper’s owner Prabodh Jamwal situated in City’s Gandhi Nagar was also searched in pursuance of the same investigation, the SIA said.

The sources in the probe agency said that, during the searches of documents, computers, digital devices, and the premises along Jammu’s Residency Road, it recovered incriminating arms and ammunition including one revolver, 14 empty cases of AK-series weapon, 3 live AK rounds, 4 fired bullets, 3 grenade safety levers and as many suspected pistol rounds

Local media reported that the operation began early in the morning around 6 am, when SIA personnel contacted the newspaper's manager, Sanjeev Kerni, to unlock the premises. He was reportedly told that the searches were linked to FIR No. 02 of 2025, registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

However, the Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin strongly condemned the raid, calling it a witch-hunt and an attempt to intimidate the newspaper into silence. In a post on ‘X’, she wrote, “We are being targeted precisely because we continue to do this work. SIA Raids: Another Attempt to Silence Us.”

Later during the day, a spokesman of the SIA, confirming the raids at the head office of Kashmir Times and the home of its owner, said, “The searches conducted in presence of Executive Magistrate were carried in continuation of the investigation into the case registered against the media house Kashmir Times for their involvement in criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities operating within and outside Jammu & Kashmir.”

He said that the FIR indicates that this particular media platform has allegedly been “disseminating terrorist and secessionist ideology, spreading inflammatory, fabricated and false narratives, attempting to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, inciting disaffection and separatist sentiments, disturbing peace and public order, and challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India through print and digital content.”

The SIA added, “All recovered items were seized on the spot following due legal procedures. These recoveries indicate possible unlawful possession and suspected linkages with extremist or anti-national elements, warranting further detailed investigation. The seized arms, ammunition, digital devices and documents will undergo forensic and technical examination to determine their origin, purpose, and any potential connections to proscribed organisations or individuals. The investigation remains active, and further action shall be taken based on emerging evidence”.

The ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted strongly to the SIA move, terming it an attempt to exert pressure on the media.

Deputy Chief Minister and NC leader Surinder Choudhary said raids on media should not be "pick-and-choose" and creating pressure on the press should be avoided. “If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken. If they have done wrong, they will face the consequences. But it should not be done just to exert pressure. If you do it only to put pressure, then that will be wrong,” he told reporters.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti in a post on ‘X’, said, “Kashmir Times is one of those rare newspapers in Kashmir that not only spoke truth to power but refused to bend or buckle under pressure & intimidation. Raiding their offices under the guise of carrying out anti national activities is preposterous & reeks of high handedness. In Kashmir every outlet of truth is being choked by invoking the anti-national slur. Are we all anti nationals?”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the newspaper said, “We have received no official intimation or statement to confirm the official actions. Our office, where the media reports suggest the raids took place, was shut since the last four years and out of operation. The bizarre allegations against us are baseless.”

It said that criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state. “In fact, it is the very opposite. A robust, questioning press is essential to a healthy democracy. Our work of holding power to account, investigating corruption, amplifying marginalised voices strengthens our nation. It does not weaken it,” the statement published by Kashmir Times website reads.

It said that, since 1954, the Kashmir Times founded by veteran journalist Ved Bhasin has stood as a pillar of independent journalism. “We have chronicled the region's triumphs and failures with equal rigour. We have given voice to communities that would otherwise go unheard. We have asked difficult questions when others remained silent,” it added.

The statement alleges, “We are being targeted precisely because we continue to do this work. In an era when critical voices are increasingly scarce, we remain one of the few independent outlets willing to speak truth to power.” It further stated, “The accusations levelled against us are designed to intimidate, to delegitimise, and ultimately to silence. We will not be silenced”.

It called upon the authorities to “immediately cease this harassment, withdraw these unfounded allegations, and respect the constitutional guarantees of press freedom”. It also said, “We call on our colleagues in the media to stand with us. We call on civil society, on citizens who value their right to know, to recognise that this moment is a test of whether journalism can survive in an environment of increasing authoritarianism. Journalism is not a crime. Accountability is not treason. And we will continue to inform, investigate, and advocate for those who depend on us. The state may have the power to raid our offices. But it cannot raid our commitment to the truth”.

According to the statement, the Kashmir Times’s print edition was suspended in 2021-2022 “after relentless targeting, but we continue the operation digitally”.