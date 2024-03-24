Top
SI Suspended for Harassing Woman Constable in Jagtial

Nation
DC Correspondent
24 March 2024 6:25 PM GMT
Karimnagar: Telangana state multi-zone-I inspector general of police (IG) A.V. Ranganath on Sunday issued orders suspending sub-inspector Venkat Rao on the charges of harassment and ill-treatment of a woman constable here in Jagtial district.

SI Venkat Rao faced allegations of misbehaving with a woman constable when he was discharging duty at Kodimyala police station limits. In part of it, as a disciplinary action, the SI was placed under suspension.


Jagtial Karimnagar Telangana Telangana Crime News Telangana Special News 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
