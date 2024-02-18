Top
SI Booked for Cheating Woman

Hyderabad: Arun, a sub-inspector currently working with the Saibabad police, was booked and taken into custody for cheating a 23-year-old girl after promising to marry her. Arun, a 2020 batch officer, in the vacancy reserved category in Siddipet district.

The victim lodged a complaint after which the police registered a case, said Saidabad inspector Raghavender. Arun and the victim had met several times before Arun was transferred to Siddipet and started avoiding her.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
