SI among three govt. officials arrested by ACB in graft cases

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday trapped three government officials including a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police for allegedly accepting bribe in separate cases in the State.



Koorelli Someshwar, a drug control inspector of Nalgonda and in-charge Miryalguda Assistant Director, Drug Control Administration, Nalgonda zone, was caught by ACB at his office when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe Rs.18,000 from a complainant Chittepu Saidi Reddy, a maintenance in-charge of Nukala Venkat Reddy Charitable Hospital in Kothagudem village in Nalgonda for doing an official favour.

Someshwar allegedly demanded a bribe from Reddy to process the hospital's drugs license application.

In a separate incident, TSRTC Huzurabad depot manager S Srikanth was arrested by the ACB for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a RTC driver T Ravinder to drop the charges framed against him. In yet another case, the ACB nabbed Asifabad Sub-Inspector T Rajya Lakshmi for reportedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.25,000 to release a person involved in a case.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the arrested persons and produced them before the special court for ACB cases. The ACB requested the general public to contact ACB’s toll free number – 1064 for taking necessary action if any public servant demands a bribe.