Shukla’s Emotional Note Before Launch

A day before his space mission, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared an emotional message on Instagram that struck a chord with thousands. Reflecting on the journey leading up to his historic flight aboard the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla wrote, “As we plan to leave the planet early morning of 25 Jun, I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in this mission for their support and also to all the people back home for their blessings and love.”

The post, laced with humility and heartfelt gratitude, resonated deeply with followers. “Sometimes your close ones make sacrifices that you do not even fully understand but they do so out of their love for you,” Shukla noted, acknowledging the quiet strength of those who stood by him.

He reserved a special note for his partner, Kamna Shubha: “Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter.” He concluded his message with a powerful reminder: “No one travels to space alone.” Shukla, part of a four-member international crew, lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft for a 14-day stay on the International Space Station.



