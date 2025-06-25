Shubhanshu Shukla's Mother Breaks Down as He Heads to ISS on Axiom-4 Mission

Prayagraj: IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's mother Asha Shukla broke down in tears at Lucknow on Wednesday as she cheered for her son heading to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 Mission.

Earlier, the families of Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla were welcomed at the school he attended in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Mother of IAF Group Captain & astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Asha Shukla, gets emotional as she cheers for her son, who is part of the #AxiomMission4 pic.twitter.com/62Ki2J3hRU — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025

"...We cannot describe this in words... We are not scared (for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla) at all... We are delighted; we are very proud," Asha was quoted saying to ANI.

PTI quoted Shukla before the flight, "I hopes to ignite the curiosity of an entire generation in my country” and drive innovation.