Shubhanshu Shukla 2nd Indian After Rakesh Sharma in Space

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS).

In a live broadcast, the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission was seen successfully docking with the ISS, after which the four-member crew, including Shukla, entered the orbiting laboratory.

The mission is commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Group Captain Shukla serving as the pilot. The crew also includes Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. They are scheduled to spend two weeks aboard the space station.

Group Captain Shukla is the second Indian to travel to space, following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma, who became the first Indian to fly into space aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 1984 — 40 years ago.