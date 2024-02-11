SHOs Instructed Not to Keep Suspects in Police Stations at Nights

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Hyderabad police has directed its station house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers (IOs) to follow rules and regulations in terms of questioning of suspects and accused in police stations. No suspect should be in detained in police stations at night and the respective deputy commissioner of police (DCP) must be aware of the situation.

The police took the decision to prevent untoward incidents in police stations while questioning suspects and accused, or any persons related to any crime. Suspects and accused are to be questioned during the day as per police rules and regulations.

North zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rohini Priyadarsini directed SHOs and IOs to inform her if suspects were keeping at police stations at night. No SHO or IO has the right to keep accused persons and suspects in police stations at night, she stressed.

The DCP gave strict instructions to IOs to comply with the rules for a fair investigation into the cases and violators of this requirement would faced action, she said. In regular conferences, the DCP indicated that all SHOs must inform her about arrests, registering FIRs, custody of accused, suspects, and investigation status. If any arrest takes place, the IOs must produce them before the court within 24 hours without any delay in keeping with the rules.

A few months ago, a suspect, A. Chiranjeevi of Balapur, died after police took him to the Tukaramgate police in connection with a theft case. Over the years, there have been protests by the family members of victims of alleged lock-up deaths. Some of the incidents are being investigated by the national rights commissions.