Shooter Among 7 Held in Rohit Shetty Firing Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons, including the alleged shooter who fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu earlier this month. An official informed that the anti-extortion cell apprehended the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, and five others involved in the case from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night.

A Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Monday remanded all seven accused persons in police custody till February 25. The police sought their custody for interrogation to unearth the conspiracy and to ascertain the whereabouts of other wanted accused in the case, including main conspirator Shubham Lonkar — a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police also told court it was yet to recover the firearms used in the alleged incident.

According to the police, the shooting was carried out at the behest of Lonkar with the intention of causing harm to Shetty and to instill fear among other persons being targeted by the gang, The court was informed that the preliminary probe has revealed shooter Deepak Sharma and one more accused carried out a recce of Shetty's residence before the incident, the prosecution claimed.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Mr. Shetty’s nine-storey building in Juhu at 12.45 am on February 1. The police have involved MCOCA in the case.

Lonkar, who has claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence.