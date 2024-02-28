Shiva Deeksha Viramana Begins in Srisailam

Devotees had taken the Mandala Deeksha on January 29 and Artha Mandala Deeksha on February 19. They will now be undertaking their Jyotirmudi Viramana till March 13.



Special rituals were performed at Manohara Gundam on Wednesday, initiating the Deeksha withdrawal process. Utsavamurthy of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were taken out in a palanquin so that devotees could have their darshan.



Idols of the deities will be worshipped three times a day until the conclusion of the Siva Deeksha

Jyotirmudi Viramana. Temple priests lit the Homagni in the Homagundam, initiating the Viramana process.

The Shiva Deeksha Jyotirmudi Viramana ceremony commenced with Siva Panchakshari Namasmaran by Deeksha devotees, followed by the offering of Jyotirmudi, along with cow's ghee and coconut into the Homagundam.



Devotees on Shiva Deeksha have been provided a special darshan queue line to have the darshan of the presiding deities through the eastern Madaveedhi of the temple, starting from Chandravati Kalyanamandapam.



