Shiv Sena UBT Urges People to Show Courage to Oust Modi

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday made a scathing attack on the BJP saying the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruined the country. The people should show courage to stop this by exercising their right to vote (in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls), he added.

"Modi period is the period of the country's ruin. The religious fanatics who spread the fire of hatred, Modi devotees blinded by money, politicians and capitalists who flood the country with black money have damaged the country," said Raut in his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ (point blank) in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

There is an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country. (Chief ministers) Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren were locked in jail because they are against the Prime Minister Modi, whereas many corrupt people who should be in jail have made themselves safe by joining BJP, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Raut lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying that she did not change her Sikh bodyguard even after the intelligence reports that there was a threat to her from the Khalistanis.

“After Operation Blue Star, the Sikh community went against Indira Gandhi. But to mistrust a society is to undermine the integrity of the country. While the intelligence asked her not to hire a Sikh bodyguard, she did not change her Sikh bodyguard. This is called a 56 inch chest!” he added.

However, the current Prime Minister has not visited violence-hit Manipur. He did not go to the conflict ground of Ladakh. India is a country that worships heroes and the brave. During the Modi era, the breeding of 'cowards' has increased,” Raut said.