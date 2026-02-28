Shiv Sena (UBT) Refuses To Leave RS Seat For Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) appears reluctant to cede a Rajya Sabha seat to Sharad Pawar, signalling potential friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the upcoming elections. On Friday, Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai asserted that while Mr. Pawar is a “tall leader”, it is equally important for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to maintain its own voice in national politics. Sources indicated that the younger Thackeray is keen on securing the Rajya Sabha berth for Priyanka Chaturvedi. Based on their current strength in the Maharashtra Assembly, the MVA constituents are positioned to win only one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

Elections will be held on March 16 for seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which are falling vacant in April. Given the Mahayuti’s numerical strength, six of the seven seats are expected to go to the ruling alliance, leaving the MVA with just one. The opposition alliance can secure this lone seat only if all its constituent parties remain united and maintain coordination.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs, while the Congress and the NCP (SP) have 16 and 10 MLAs, respectively. A candidate requires 36 votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat.

Of the seven MPs retiring in April, two belong to Mr. Pawar’s party — Mr. Pawar himself and Fauzia Khan. Given the party’s current strength in the Assembly, it would be difficult for it to get even a single candidate elected on its own.

Mr. Thackeray, however, made it clear that his party would not relinquish its claim. “We are not discussing any individual here. Sharad Pawar is a stalwart and we respect him immensely. But I am stating the stand of my party and safeguarding its interest. Even as per the MVA’s agreed principles, we have the first claim on the Rajya Sabha seat,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader recalled that in 2020, the Shiv Sena (then undivided) was to field two candidates but had left a seat for Ms. Khan at the NCP’s request. In 2022, the party’s second candidate, Sanjay Pawar, lost due to cross-voting. In 2024, Chandrakant Handore was the sole MVA candidate. “As per the current strength, Shiv Sena (UBT) is the largest party in the MVA and therefore has the first claim. If we start giving up seats for big names, tomorrow the Congress may propose the name of another stalwart. We should not disturb the MVA’s understanding. We have two Rajya Sabha MPs and that should continue. Shiv Sena’s voice at the national level is also important,” he said.

Echoing this view, Mr. Sardesai said the party would not give up its claim even if Mr. Pawar chose to contest. “According to the numerical strength, our numbers are higher. If our MP is completing their tenure, the replacement should be from our party. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader, but even if he is interested and his candidature is discussed within his party and the MVA, we will not give up our claim on that Rajya Sabha seat,” he said.