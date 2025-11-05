Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was admitted to Fortis Hospital on Wednesday following a drop in his white blood cell count, his family said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut, the leader’s brother, said Sanjay Raut’s condition was stable. “He has been hospitalised due to a drop in white blood cells. His health is good, and he will be discharged in the next three to four days,” he said.

Mr. Raut, a four-time Rajya Sabha MP, is considered a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He also serves as the executive editor of Saamna, the party’s Marathi-language daily newspaper.

The Rajya Sabha member had announced last week that he is taking a break from public engagements due to health issues. In a post on X, he wrote: “Jai Maharashtra! You all have always believed in me and loved me, but now, suddenly, there have been some serious issues with my health. Treatment is underway, and I will come out of this soon. As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and being in crowds. It is unavoidable. I am sure I will recover well and come to see you in the new year. May your love and blessings remain.”

Following his post, several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

According to sources, Mr. Raut is reportedly suffering from a serious illness and is under the care of a special team of doctors. However, neither the doctors nor his family have officially commented on the nature of his illness so far. He had previously been admitted to the same hospital in November 2019 for an angioplasty.