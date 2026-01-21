Shiv Sena (UBT) Fumes as MNS Backs Shinde in KDMC

Mumbai: Within a week of the municipal elections in Maharashtra, the alliance of Thackeray brothers is in trouble with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS extending its support to the Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The move has not gone down well with the Shiv Sena (UBT), which termed it a ‘betrayal.’

Shinde faction MP and Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, after a meeting with local MNS leader Raju Patil on Tuesday, officially announced that the MNS and Shiv Sena (Shinde) would now share power in the corporation. However, he added that despite the unexpected development, their alliance with BJP is intact and the mayor will belong to the Mahayuti combine only.

In the 107-seat KDMC, the BJP won 50, Shinde Sena 53, MNS five, Shiv Sena (UBT) 11, NCP (SP) one and Congress two. In political circles, the Shinde Sena’s move to join hands with the MNS is seen as an attempt to deny the mayor’s post to the BJP. With MNS’ support, Shiv Sena has 58 seats, improving its chances of securing a majority.

“Five corporators of the MNS, who have formed their group, have declared their support to the Shiv Sena. But this is only between Shiv Sena and MNS, and not with any other party,” the MP said.

Shrikant Shinde also called the MNS’ support a victory for ‘stability and development.’ “The MNS’ support is for the progress of Kalyan-Dombivli. While the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts will be decided by Eknath Shinde ji and the BJP leadership, this ensures a stable administration,” the MP said.

MNS leader Raju Patil said the party’s decision is aimed at ensuring ‘stability’ in the civic body. “BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting together. So by supporting them, we are going along with them. There is no question of sidelining them,” he said, adding that a common minimum programme would be prepared if the arrangement works out. Patil said MNS chief Raj Thackeray has granted local leadership the power to make independent decisions based on regional political realities.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has responded strongly to the developments. “Those who betray Maharashtra are traitors, and those who go along with them also deserve the same description. Just because one did not get power or gain anything, acting dishonestly in this way will not be forgiven by Maharashtra. We must not take any stance that helps the traitors of the state,” he said.

“The Kalyan-Dombivli issue has enraged Uddhav Thackeray. He said he has spoken to Raj saheb, who pointed out that some people have the mentality of leaving if they don’t get anything,” Raut said, adding, “People who switch parties in this manner are political psychopaths.”

Raut urged Raj Thackeray to act against the corporators, questioning how leaders could stand by while their members “jumped like frogs” to join the Shinde faction.

“For us and for Maharashtra, the Shinde group is the equivalent of the MIM. Anyone joining them is a traitor to Maharashtra,” he said.

The developments came shortly after Raj Thackeray buried the hatchet with his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and contested the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together.