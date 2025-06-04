Shiv Sena (UBT) Expels Its leader, Another Indicates Quitting

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday expelled its deputy leader Sudhakar Badgujar from its Nashik district unit for “anti-party” activities. The action was taken two days after Mr Badgujar met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In yet another setback on the same day for the Shiv Sena (UBT), former wrestler and its Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil also indicated that he would soon leave the party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Mr Badgujar was upset due to the reshuffle of office bearers in the party. He had openly expressed his displeasure stating that apart from him, 10 to 12 other party office bearers were also upset. The resentment would cause damage to Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Nashik Municipal Corporation election, he had said.

Announcing Mr. Badgujar’s expulsion, former corporator and Nashik district president of Shiv Sena (UBT) D.G. Suryavanshi said that Shiv Sena (UBT) would never be finished. “All members of the core committee are present here. Badgujar is in a state of confusion,” he said.

Former Nashik District chief Datta Gaikwad said that all the appointments were made by the party chief Uddhav Thackeray and announced through party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. Even when Badgujar was appointed as deputy leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), nobody was asked.

Disgruntled Badgujar said that expressing a resentment is not an offence. “I will respond to the party’s action at the appropriate time. I am out of Nashik. I have already informed the District president about it. It is not appropriate to take action against me only because I met the chief minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrahar Patil on Wednesday wrote a post on X stating that he has not officially taken any decision of joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, he admitted that he had received an offer. “I am currently out of town. When I return to Sangli, I will talk to my colleagues and take the decision,” said Mr. Patil, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Sangli Lok Sabha seat.

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that many leaders including Chandrahar Patil will join the Shiv Sena on June 9.

In April 2025, Mr. Patil had reportedly met Eknath Shinde in Sindhudurg district. He had also joined a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant. Since then the speculation was rife that the former wrestler would switch sides.

Mr. Shirsat also dared the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders to stop defections if they could.