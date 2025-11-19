Shiv Sena Ministers Boycott Cabinet Meeting Over BJP Poaching

Mumbai: Fresh cracks appeared in the BJP-led Mahayuti government on Tuesday as all Shiv Sena ministers, except for Eknath Shinde, skipped the state cabinet meeting despite being present in Mantralaya. The move was widely seen as a mark of protest against the BJP for inducting Shiv Sena office-bearers and opponents into its fold.

Following the cabinet meeting, the aggrieved Shiv Sena ministers met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convey their displeasure over the growing tensions within the alliance.

The root of the resentment lies in the BJP’s recent induction of several former corporators, office-bearers, and key leaders from the Shiv Sena in the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and other districts across the state. This aggressive BJP induction was reportedly undertaken in view of ongoing local bodies elections and upcoming Municipal Corporations polls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the KDMC, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

Sources indicated that the decision to boycott the cabinet meeting was taken in a pre-cabinet meeting of Shiv Sena ministers. Only Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde attended as he “had to attend the meeting”, sources said.

After the cabinet meeting, senior BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule met with Eknath Shinde after the cabinet meeting. Furthermore, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant attempted to meet BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, who is said to have triggered the resentment, but Mr. Chavan had left his residence before Mr. Samant arrived.

The issue of poaching is particularly sensitive in the KDMC area, which is considered a matter of prestige for the Shiv Sena, as Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, is the third-term Member of Parliament from the Kalyan–Dombivli Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP’s aggressive efforts to weaken the Shinde Sena here, personally focused on by BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, have caused difficulties and contributed to the displeasure of Shrikant Shinde.

Beyond the KDMC, resentment also grew over the BJP’s move to strengthen itself by inducting leaders opposed to the Shiv Sena in constituencies represented by Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs. This includes Raju Shinde in social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat’s Aurangabad West Assembly constituency, Advay Hiray in school education minister Dada Bhuse’s Malegaon Outer Assembly constituency, and Satyajit Patankar in Shambhuraj Desai’s Patan constituency in Satara.

After the meeting with the Chief Minister, an agreement was reached between the parties. A source in the Mahayuti said, “During the meeting, the Shiv Sena ministers expressed their displeasure over the induction of the office bearers and former corporators of the KDMC. The Chief Minister said that the poaching was first started by Shiv Sena at the UMC. Now it has been decided to not induct any leader from each other’s party. But this formula must be followed by both parties.”

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the resolution, stating that a decision has now been taken that henceforth, “none of the three Mahayuti parties — BJP, the Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — will induct office-bearers, former MLAs, or former corporators of each other’s parties.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said, “The Mahayuti should be strengthened. There should be no differences among the Mahayuti. In order to avoid any blot on the Mahayuti, the chief minister and I have decided to not induct the leaders belonging to each other’s party. Each one should follow this code of conduct. I have instructed all the party leaders and office bearers about the same, while the chief minister will also issue stern instructions to his party leaders and office bearers.”