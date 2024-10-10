Shiv Sena minister says Mahayuti will win Maharashtra election with record margin

Mumbai:BJP-led Mahayuti on Wednesday said that there is no fight over the Chief Minister’s post among the alliance partners unlike the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai said that they want to win Maharashtra Assembly election with a record margin and form the Mahayuti government again in the state, which is their sole objective.

Although the BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis have been claiming that the Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the decision regarding the next chief minister will be taken by the BJP high command, top leaders of Shiv Sena and NCP after the election results. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been demanding from the MVA should declare its CM face before the Assembly election, but has not received a positive response from alliance partners Congress and NCP(SP).



Taking potshots at Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Desai said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been begging in each meeting with its alliance partners to declare Uddhav Thackeray as the MVA’s chief ministerial candidate. “But, we are not in a hurry to declare our chief minister. Our sole objective is to get more than a magic figure and form the government in the state. Our key leaders Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will sit together and decide the leader of Mahayuti,” said the Shiv Sena leader, responding to a query over the chief minister’s face.



Buoyed by the success of Haryana Assembly election, the BJP-led Mahayuti is making all efforts to ensure better coordination in all 288 constituencies of state assembly. To this end, the Mahayuti has released a list of coordinators for each seat.



Mr. Desai said that there is a complete coordination in the Mahayuti. “Each party of the Mahayuti has entrusted a responsibility to their ministers, MLAs and Assembly coordinators to pacify the aspirants, who may be denied a ticket,” he said. The coordinators would also ensure the unity of the Mahayuti at each booth of the state.



The Shiv Sena leader said that they are going to seek votes from the people over the works delivered in the last two and half years. “The Mahayuti will register its victory with a record margin. The people do not want to listen to the criticism. They want to see development in the state,” he said.

