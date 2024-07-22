Shiv Sena legislators demands ban on ‘Bigg Boss’

Mumbai: Reality show ‘Big Boss OTT 3’, which has already been embroiled in several controversies, has again found itself in trouble, after a legislator from the Eknath Shinde-led has demanded its immediate closure due to obscenity.



MLC Manisha Kayande, along with other party workers, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Monday and demanded that the telecast of the ‘Bigg Boss’ should be stopped immediately due to the allegedly vulgar content being aired on the show. She also asked the police commissioner to take action against the producers of the show.

To emphasise her point, Kayande referred to the episode aired on July 18, which showed a contestant Armaan Malik in a seemingly intimate moment with Kritika Malik under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom.

Saying that the acts performed by the actors were very obscene, Kayande said, “They have violated all the norms of family and social values. Big Boss 3 has crossed all limits. Children are watching this show across homes and their minds are impacted by statements made by Arman Malik. The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber-crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it.”

Kayande, who is also the spokesperson of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said that she will soon meet the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister to demand that OTT also be brought under the purview of the censor board.

Since its inception, the Big Boss OTT 3 season has been dogged by several controversies with Armaan Malik being at the centre of most of them. The actor made headlines after he entered the show with his two wives: Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He was heavily slammed by many for promoting polygamy on screen. Armaan also found himself in another controversy after he was seen slapping his co-housemate Vishal Pandey during a heated argument in the show.



