Shiv Sena Leader's Son Arrested in Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case

Mumbai: Three days after the tragic hit and run case, in which a woman died after being hit by a BMW allegedly driven by the son of a Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, the Mumbai Police finally arrested the main accused Mihir Shah on Tuesday.



Mihir, 24, is the son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from the Eknath Shinde camp. Rajesh was arrested by the Worli police but was released on bail on Monday.



After evading arrest for three days, Mihir was arrested from Shahapur from the neighbouring Thane district along with his mother and two sisters.



“We have apprehended Mihir and the process of getting him to Mumbai is underway,” a police officer said.



A total of 12 people have been taken into custody so far. After the accident, police had arrested Rajesh Shah and the vehicle driver Rajrishi Bidawat. While Rajesh was released on bail on Monday, Bidawat was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till July 11.



The hit-and-run incident took place on July 7 near Atria Mall in Worli. The deceased woman was identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada, who was heading back along with her husband Pradip Nakhaw (50) to sell fish after procuring it from Sassoon dock. The car hit the couple’s scooter from behind following which the husband fell on the road but the deceased woman landed on the car’s bonnet. The vehicle dragged her for over one and a half kilometres after she got stuck between the bumper and the tyre of the vehicle.



The police alleged that Mihir switched seats with his driver and contacted his father Rajesh, who asked him to flee and instructed the driver to take responsibility for the accident.



Mihir was charged under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life), 125-B (endangering life and personal safety), 238, 324(4) (committing mischief amounting to cause loss and damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita. He has also been charged under Sections 184, 134A, 134B, 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.