Shiv Sena claims Kamra getting funds from foreign bodies including Ford Foundation

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday made serious allegations against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who was caught in the eye of the storm after his satirical song on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena Deputy leader and spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said that Mr. Kamra has been receiving foreign funds to defame the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Apex Court and Mr. Shinde. One of the foreigner donors is the US based Ford Foundation, which is accused of supporting the anti-India organisations, he said.

Speaking with the reporters on Saturday, Mr. Nirupam said, “Mr. Kamra’s shows have been funded by foreign sources. He has received over Rs 4 crore from Canada, Australia, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.”

Mr. Nirupam claimed that a significant portion of this funding has come from donors belonging to a particular community and questioned whether religious leaders had issued a fatwa to fund Mr Kamra.

Seeking a probe into funds received by Mr. Kamra, the Shiv Sena deputy leader said that as per section 3 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), election candidates, journalists, columnists, cartoonists, editors, media broadcasting companies, and YouTubers are prohibited from accepting foreign funding. “Kamra’s acceptance of foreign funds is a violation of FEMA, and a case of sedition should be filed against him,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he is in regular touch with Mr. Kamra, who is not a dishonest person or traitor. “I have told him (Kamra) not to run away from the law and state his side…. This country is governed by the Constitution of India. In a battle of the freedom of expression, one has to face assaults including physical ones. We have also faced the same. Therefore, if anyone has initiated legal action against him, he should come to Maharashtra and explain his side before the Mumbai police,” Mr Raut, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, said.

Mr. Raut also demanded that the central government should provide special protection to Mr. Kamra as it was provided to Kangana Ranaut when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had filed a case against her.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it is certain that Mr. Kamra has taken ‘supari’ (contract). However, Mr. Fadnavis refused to elaborate on this issue stating he would speak on it some other day.