Shinde's Visit to Dargah Fuels Controversy Over Identity Dispute

Mumbai: Nearly two months after he vowed to ‘liberate’ the Haji Malang Dargah, which right-wing groups claim is a temple, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the shrine in Kalyan on Saturday.

Shinde will take part in the Malanggad Yatra organised by Hindu groups as a part of the annual Urs celebrations, which began from February 20 at the congested Haji Malang dargah amidst tight police security.

“The Malanggad Yatra which was started by the late Anand Dighe will be held on February 24. Dighe had given the slogan that ‘Hindus’ administration will be the dawn of the liberation of Malang Gad.’ The CM is working with the same intent. I would request people to show up in large numbers for the February 24 yatra which will be attended by the chief minister,” said Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, Eknath Shinde’s son.

Last month, Shinde’s remarks to ‘liberate’ the Haji Malang dargah had sparked a controversy about the 800-year-old religious structure in the state. “I know your feelings about Malanggad. Anand Dighe started the liberation movement of Malanggad after which we have started saying “Jay Malang Shri Malang,” the CM had said while addressing the ‘Malanggad Harinam Mahotsav,’ a religious gathering in Thane district, in January.

“I want to let you know that there are certain things that can’t be said in public. I know that there are certain beliefs that you have in your hearts about the liberation of Malanggad. Eknath Shinde will not stay quiet till he fulfills your wishes,” Shinde had said.

The controversy about the site revolves around its identity as there is a dargah of Sufi saint Haji Abd-ul-Rahman - popularly known as Haji Malang Baba. However, the Shiv Sena has been spearheading a campaign for more than four decades claiming that it is a temple dedicated to the Hindu saint Shri Machindranath, the incarnation of Navanath of Nath Panth (sect).

It was Shinde's mentor late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, who started the practice of performing puja at the structure in the eighties and was also instrumental in officially changing the name from Haji Malang to Malanggad.