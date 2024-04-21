Shinde Trying to Poach Uddhav’s Secretary, Field Him in Lok Sabha Polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra politics is abuzz with the reports of chief minister Eknath Shinde contemplating to field Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s secretary and close aide Milind Narvekar as a ruling Mahayuti alliance candidate in Mumbai. If it happens, it could prove to be one of the biggest blows to Thackeray since the split in his party in 2022.



According to sources, Shinde group has offered Narvekar to contest either from South Mumbai or Mumbai North West constituency. The Mahayuti alliance — comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP — has not yet announced candidates for these constituencies.



For South Mumbai seat, the Mahayuti is considering the names of BJP’s Rahul Narwekar, who is the Vidhan Sabha speaker, and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha or Shinde Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav. In the Mumbai North West seat, BJP’s Poonam Mahajan is the sitting MP, but she is likely to be denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



“Narvekar is considered as a top leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and his defection to the Shinde faction would be a setback for the Thackeray faction during the Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior legislator from the Shinde-led Sena.



Despite the split in the Shiv Sena after Shinde’s rebellion in 2022, Narvekar has remained loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. However, rumours of him switching sides have often resurfaced. Narvekar has maintained cordial relations with both Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde had also visited Narvekar’s residence during the Ganesh festival after splitting the party and becoming chief minister.



After reports of him being offered a ticket by Shinde group started doing the rounds on Sunday morning, Narvekar directly reached Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Mumbai. The suspense further intensified when it was announced that Thackeray will interact with the media in the afternoon raising speculation that the topic could be linked to Narvekar, who was also present for the press meet. However, Thackeray spoke about the notice received from the Election Commission.

Soon after the press meet, Narvekar walked out of Matoshree, but refused to reply when asked whether he was going to join the Shinde group. He left with a smile on his face.