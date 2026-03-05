Shinde Sena’s Surprise RS Choice Triggers Discontent

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday sprang a surprise by nominating Jyoti Waghmare, an activist from the Ambedkarite movement, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. Waghmare is the party spokesperson, who is vocal in taking on the rival Sena UBT leaders in the state.

Ms. Waghmare’s name was finalised by the party on Thursday, the last day of filing nominations. Later she filed the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election at the Vidhan Bhavan. Her nomination is seen as an attempt by Mr. Shinde to strengthen his party’s base in socially backward classes. She hails from Solapur in western Maharashtra and is known as a prominent Scheduled Caste (SC) leader.

Ms. Waghmare is seen as an active face of the Ambekarite movement in Solapur. She holds a PhD in English literature and is proficient in Marathi, Hindi, English, Telugu and Kannada languages. Her father, Nagnath Waghmare, was associated with the Dalit Panther movement in Maharashtra and later served as a corporator in the Solapur Municipal Corporation. She resigned her professorship in Solapur to enter active politics.

After joining the Shinde-led Sena in April 2023, she quickly emerged as one of the party’s prominent faces, strongly representing the party in television debates and public forums. She has also addressed the party’s Dussehra rallies and is known for her sharp attacks on leaders of the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT), including Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Sushma Andhare.

Eknath Shinde said that by nominating Ms. Waghmare as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha, the party has sent a message to its workers that hard work does not go unrecognised. “A message goes among the workers that the party takes note of hardworking people. This is a party of common workers. Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe raised common workers and we are moving forward with the same thought. That is why we have given a Rajya Sabha opportunity to our beloved sister Jyoti Waghmare,” he said.

However, Ms. Waghmare’s nomination has caused a large-scale discontent within the party with several top leaders expressing displeasure. The names of several top party leaders like Anandrao Adsul, Gajanan Kirtikar, Rahul Shewale and Shaina NC were earlier in the fray for the nomination.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul said, “I have been a four-term MP. I have also received the Sansad Ratna award. Therefore, I wanted (them) to propose my name for the Rajya Sabha. However, I don’t know how Jyoti Waghmare’s name came up?”