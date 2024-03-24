Shinde Sena Protests Against Omar Abdullah

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday threatened to not allow National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to enter Maharashtra after he opposed the construction of ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, a former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, last week, said that when his government comes to power after Assembly polls, it will relook at the deal for the proposed Maharashtra Bhavan construction in his state.

“Why is Omar Abdullah opposing the Maharashtra Bhavan? Omar Abdullah studied in Mumbai when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was violent. It is Maharashtra where he stayed and completed his graduation. Has he forgotten that?” questioned Shiv Sena leader and MLC Dr Manisha Kayande.

Pointing out that the Nation Conference party is part of INDIA bloc, which also includes Maharashtra parties Shiv Sena UBT and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Dr. Kayande asked why Uddhav Thackeray is not talking about it.

“Don’t threaten us, otherwise we will ensure that you do not enter Maharashtra. We will not tolerate such hostile behaviour towards Maharashtra,” said Dr Kayande.

The Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir would be very important for devotees who go for Amarnath Yatra and tourists from Maharashtra, she said.

The proposed guest house would be situated in Budgam, near the Srinagar airport, spanning 2.5 acres. The Maharashtra Cabinet, in a recent meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, approved the land purchase, with the J&K government granting land transfer for Rs 8.16 crore.

Meanwhile, some workers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena also burnt the photo of Abdullah in Thane for opposing the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir.