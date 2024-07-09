Shinde says ‘zero tolerance’ against hit-and-run offenders

Kaveri Nakhwa (45) belonging to the fishermen community and resident of Worli Koliwada was killed in Mumbai when a BMW car rammed her husband Pradeep’s motorcycle from behind early on Sunday morning.

The husband survived the accident, but the woman was declared dead in the hospital. According to the police, the car dragged her for nearly two kilometres.

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah’s son Mihir was allegedly in the car at the time of the accident. His family has claimed that their driver was behind the wheel. However, Mihir is absconding after the accident.

Mr. Shinde said there would be zero tolerance against hit-and-run offenders. He also said that anyone, including rich, politicians and their children, irrespective of their party affiliation, will not have immunity as long as he was the CM.

Incidentally, Mr. Shinde’s assertion came on the day Rajesh Shah was released on bail. It also came after an on-duty Pune Police constable died in another hit-and-run incident after a speeding car rammed his scooter in the early hours of Monday.

“I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government. The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the state police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders,” Mr. Shinde said.

The Maharashtra CM said his government was committed to creating a safe environment for the people of the state. “Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, a CCTV camera footage of Mihir Shah leaving a pub with four of his friends in a Mercedes car before the accident has surfaced online. According to the Mumbai Police, Mihir changed the car later and was driving the BMW while his driver was in the passenger seat. The police suspect that Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Mihir Shah, who is still absconding. The police have formed six teams to trace the accused.