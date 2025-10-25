Shinde Meets PM Modi, Urges Unity in Alliance Ahead of Local Body Polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ahead of the upcoming local body elections. According to sources, Shinde lodged a complaint about certain BJP leaders in the state making anti-Shiv Sena remarks. Following the meeting, Shinde appealed to alliance partners to maintain unity and refrain from statements that could cause internal discord.

The meeting between the Shiv Sena chief and the Prime Minister assumes political significance amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, particularly over contesting local body elections independently.

The BJP in Navi Mumbai, led by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, has repeatedly asserted its intention to contest the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections on its own, The municipal corporation falls within Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s Thane district. Mr. Shinde himself is a fourth-time MLA from the Kopri–Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane.

Adding to the strain between the BJP and Shiv Sena, the rift deepened when Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar accused Union minister of state for civil aviation and BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol of corruption, escalating tensions within the Mahayuti alliance.

An insider in the Shiv Sena said that although the party chief traveled to New Delhi to extend Diwali and New Year greetings to the Prime Minister, he also briefed Mr. Modi on the current political situation in Maharashtra.

The insider added that the leader updated the Prime Minister on a pending decision regarding whether the party would contest the upcoming local body elections within the alliance. “We want the BJP not to inform us at the eleventh hour that they are not forming an alliance. We want clarity on the local body elections before any announcement,” he said.

Calling the local body elections a “grassroots-level election,” Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that while party workers want to contest the polls independently, the final decision rests with senior party leaders. “Once the decision is taken by the senior leaders of the Mahayuti, party workers follow it, as we observe discipline,” he said.

Mr. Shinde added that the discussions with the Prime Minister also covered issues related to the state of Maharashtra. “He is not only the Prime Minister of the country, but also the head of the NDA family,” he said.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a statue of Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Addressing internal disagreements within the Mahayuti alliance, Mr. Shinde said, “There should be no differences within the Mahayuti. All of us must ensure that even a grain of salt does not fall among us.”

When asked about potential action against Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar, he stated, “The party has given a clear message to Mr. Dhangekar, and if necessary, I will personally speak with him regarding his statement.”

Expressing confidence in the alliance, Mr. Shinde predicted that the NDA will win the Bihar Assembly elections.