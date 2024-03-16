Shinde Holds 3rd Cabinet Meeting in Week

Mumbai: Only a few hours before the Election Commission of India announced schedule for the Lok Sabha election, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde chaired a cabinet meeting and approved 17 decisions. This was the third meeting of the Shinde cabinet this week and it has taken 67 decisions before the model code of conduct comes into force. A decision to use artificial intelligence in the police department to detect the big cases and cyber frauds was among the 17 decisions.





Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the state home department, informed, “The Central government has made changes in the evidence act. From July 2024, it will be compulsory to collect forensic evidence in big crime cases. Therefore, machineries are being invited. We have increased the strength of forensic labs and are developing a centre of excellence. We are the first state which has done such preparation after the amendments in laws.”

Further informing about the use of AI in criminal investigation, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is the first state of India which is going to use AI to detect crime cases. State government is taking help of IIM and private service providers to set up AI centres to detect the crime.”







The Shinde cabinet also approved increased expenditure to support 138 fast-track courts, purchase of robotic machines for mechanised clearing in order to abolish manual scavenging and gave permission for free filming at government and semi government properties etc.





After the cabinet meeting, Mr. Shinde also spoke about the demand of Maratha quota activist to provide Kunbi caste certificates to all relatives of a Maratha who has Kunbi records. The Maharashtra CM said that the government has received more than eight lakh objections to it and a decision will be taken only after evaluating suggestions and objections. “We have already scrutinised four lakh objections and the entire process of scrutinising all suggestions objections will be completed within four months,” he said.





The Maharashtra CM further said that his government has given 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and eduction, which is benefiting the youth of the community.