Shinde Confident of Mahayuti’s Victory in Local Body Polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he is confident that the people of the state will support the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming local body elections. He said the government’s performance and focus on development would help the alliance repeat its success from last year’s Assembly elections.

Speaking at the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Mr. Shinde highlighted the state government’s focus on development. He noted that a substantial relief package of Rs 32,000 crore had been distributed to farmers affected by recent rains and reiterated that a decision on farm loan waivers is expected by June 30, 2026.

“People give importance to work, and our agenda is clear. Our agenda is development, which is why we secured a landslide victory in the state assembly elections. People will back us in the local body polls based on our work and development,” Mr. Shinde said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), held a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the voters' list, which the Opposition has been claiming were helping the ruling BJP. The Opposition accused the EC of turning a blind eye to voters' list irregularities, such as multiple entries, wrongful deletions, and additions.

Ridiculing the opposition’s allegations, Mr. Shide said, “We have worked and the people have seen it. In Maharashtra, power is not won through protests and marches. The people support those who deliver development.”

The DCM said the Mahayuti government has revived several development projects stalled by the previous MVA government. “Our agenda is Maharashtra’s development. Opposition protests will not affect our victory,” he said.

On farmers’ relief, Mr. Shinde said the government has disbursed Rs 32,000 crore to compensate for damages caused by recent heavy rains, ensuring farmers did not face hardship during the festive season. Regarding farm loan waivers, he said, “A committee has been appointed, with a report expected in the first week of April and a final decision by June 30.”