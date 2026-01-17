Shinde Camps Corporators in 5-star Hotel After BMC Poll Results

Mumbai: Intense political maneuvering unfolded in Mumbai a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moving swiftly to consolidate his position. The Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena has directed all its newly elected corporators to assemble at a five-star hotel in Bandra as a precautionary measure against possible horse-trading.

Party sources said the corporators were instructed to reach the hotel by 3 pm and would be kept there for the next three days. The move comes amid heightened political uncertainty in the country’s richest civic body. With 29 seats, the Shinde-led Sena has emerged as a key player in the post-poll power equations, intensifying the battle for control of the BMC.

To win the BMC mayoral election, a party or alliance requires the support of 114 corporators. At present, the Sena (UBT), along with the MNS and the NCP (SP), has a combined strength of 72 corporators. Even with Congress support, the alliance would reach only 94—20 short of a majority. In contrast, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance commands the backing of 118 corporators, only four more than the majority mark.

Sources said the Shinde-led Sena’s decision to keep its corporators together was influenced by past political developments, including the 2017 BMC elections, when the Uddhav Thackeray–led Shiv Sena had reportedly poached six MNS corporators.

Responding to media queries after the election results, Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would have its mayor elected, saying it would happen “if it is in Deva’s mind.”

An insider in the Shiv Sena said the party wanted to avoid any uncertainty. “There is always a possibility of inducements being offered. It is better to keep the corporators together for the next three days. During this period, the Mahayuti will stake its claim for the mayor’s post,” the source said.

According to party sources, the newly elected corporators have also been asked to switch off their mobile phones during their stay at the hotel.