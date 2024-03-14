Shinde Cabinet Renames District, Train Stations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to change the name of Ahmednagar district to Ahilya Nagar after Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Ahmednagar is the third district after Aurangabad and Osmanabad to be renamed. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting, which could be the last before the model code of conduct comes into force for Lok Sabha elections. The Eknath Shinde government also approved the name change of seven railway stations in Mumbai.

Addressing an event in Ahmednagar in May last year, chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced that Ahmednagar is set to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar. He announced X that he has fulfilled his promise.

In September last year, the Maharashtra government issued a notification renaming the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively.

Velha tehsil in Pune district will also be renamed as Rajgad, which was the first capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the wish of the residents of Velhe taluka and Pune district has been fulfilled. He also congratulated all the Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishad members who supported this demand.

The Shinde cabinet also cleared the proposal to rename seven railway stations in Mumbai which were earlier given British era names. Following the approval, Curry Road will be renamed Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will now be known as Dongri, and Marine Lines will be renamed Mumbadevi. Others including Cotton Green station will be renamed Kalachowki, Charni Road will be renamed Girgaon, Dockyard Road to Mazgaon, and King Circle will be renamed Tirthakar Parshivnath. The proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth station has been sent to the railways ministry.

The Maharashtra cabinet also approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land near Srinagar to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan there. The proposal was already announced in the interim state budget presented last month.