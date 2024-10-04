Shinde cabinet approves welfare bodies for Jains, Buddhist, OBC communities

The cabinet approved the proposal to set up Minority Economic Development Corporation for the Jain community, Maharashtra Sea Fishermen Welfare Corporation, Economic Development Corporations for Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari communities and subsidy scheme up to Rs 10 lakh to cultural, educational institutions of Buddhist society.

In a statement, the chief minister’s office said, “Various important decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting held today at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of CM Eknath Shinde. Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with other cabinet members were present.”

In its second cabinet meeting within a week. The other decisions taken by the Cabinet include establishment of 104 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), increasing prize money for sportspersons, allotment of a company each of the state disaster response force to Konkan and Pune divisions, to be stationed in Navi Mumbai and Daund, respectively.

As per the new norms, Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists from the state of Maharashtra will get Rs 5 crore, while silver and bronze medalists will receive Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. Trainers will get Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively. Those winning gold in the Asian Games will get Rs 1 crore, while the amount will be Rs 75 lakh for silver medallists and Rs 50 lakh for those getting bronze. Trainers will get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Teams winning gold in Olympics and Paralympics will get Rs 3.75 crore, while those getting silver and bronze will be rewarded with prize money of Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively