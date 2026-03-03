Shinde Arranges Special Flights To Bring Back 164 Stranded In UAE

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged two special aircraft to bring back 164 Maharashtra residents stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following sudden flight cancellations. The passengers include 84 students from Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies and residents of Thane, Ahilyanagar and Pune.

According to the Shiv Sena, all 164 passengers are expected to reach Mumbai safely by night. Party legislators Dilip Mama Lande, Murji Patel and Mangesh Kudalkar have been deputed to receive them at Mumbai Airport.

Mr. Shinde said the stranded citizens had approached the government over the past two days after abrupt cancellations caused severe hardship. He added that he had personally spoken to several of them to reassure them of assistance.

The deputy Chief minister said the evacuation was coordinated with members of the Maharashtra Mandal in Dubai and Dr. Sanjeev Paithankar. “Yuva Sena’s Rahul Kanal is in constant touch with the tourists and students in Dubai. Citizens from Pune, Thane, Murbad, Shahapur, Ahilyanagar and Mumbai are among those being brought back,” he said.

Mr. Shinde further stated that the state government is working in coordination with the Centre to ensure the safety of Maharashtrian citizens abroad. Referring to steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he appealed to citizens not to panic. He also said arrangements had been made with hotel operators in Dubai to ensure that those awaiting evacuation do not face inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar had shared an emotional video on Instagram appealing to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for help. She said her son, Abhinay Subhedar, was travelling to London and had halted in Kuwait for a layover but became stranded there due to the ongoing situation.

Taking cognisance of the appeal, the Deputy Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty, Dr. Rahul Gethe, contacted Abhinay to assess his condition. Mr. Shinde later spoke to Ms. Subhedar and assured her that officials were in touch with her son.

“Arrangements have been made for his stay at the hotel where he is currently lodged. Dr. Paithankar from the Maharashtra Mandal has instructed his team to remain in contact with him. As soon as flight services resume, Abhinay will be brought back safely to Mumbai,” Mr. Shinde said.