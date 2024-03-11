Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the state government will extend ₹1 lakh crore worth interest-free bank loans to self-help groups in the coming five years to strengthen them financially.

Speaking to media in Podduturu village of Chinthakani mandal after laying foundation stones for various development works in Madhira assembly constituency, the Deputy CM disclosed that the announcement with regard to interest-free loans to Dwacra groups will be made at a meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Bhatti Vikramarka advised women not to confine themselves to just petty businesses, but emerge as industrialists. He said that the state government is preparing an action plan for this purpose.

The Deputy CM said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will officially launch the Indiramma housing scheme at Bhadrachalam on Monday, under which ₹5 lakh will be given as financial assistance to the eligible poor.

In the first phase, 3,500 beneficiaries will get this benefit in each assembly constituency, he added.