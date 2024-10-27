Shelcal 500, PAN-D, Paracetamol, 46 other drugs fail quality test
New Delhi: The Central Drug Regulatory Authority (CDRA) had raised significant concerns regarding the quality of pharmaceutical products available in the market. The commonly used calcium supplement Shelcal 500 and antacid Pan D, as spurious, while samples of 49 others were listed as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).
Tamsulosin and Dutasteride Tablets (UrimaxD)
Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets I.P (SHELCAL 500)
Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant and Domperidone ProlongedRelease Capsules I.P. (PAN-D)
Nandrolone Decanoate Injection IP 25mg/ml (DecaDurabolin 25 Inj.)
Neurotem-NT
Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets IP 500 mg (JKMSCL Supply)
Loperamide Hydrochloride Tablets IP (JKMSCL Hospital Supply)
Floxages-OZ (Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Tablets IP)
Wintel 40 Tablets
Moxica -250 [Amoxicillin Dispersible Tablets IP 250 mg]
Frusemide Injection IP 20 mg
Cloxacillin Sodium Capsules IP 250 mg
Fluorometholone Eye Drops IP
Panlib 40 Tablets
B - Cidal 625
Trypsin, Bromelain & Rutoside Trihydrate Tablets [Flavoshine]
C Mont LC Kid 60 ml (Montelukast & Leveocetirizine Dihydrochloride syrup)
Yogaraja Guggulu Tablet
Telmisartan Tab IP 40 mg
Pantoprazole Inj. BP 40 mg
Glimepiride Tab IP
Cough Syrup