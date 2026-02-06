Shelar Proposes Bandra Helipad For Coastal Road Emergencies

MUMBAI: In the wake of the 36-hour traffic paralysis on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Maharashtra Minister advocate Ashish Shelar has demanded a helipad at Bandra Reclamation to address potential emergency response gaps on the city's major maritime corridors. In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, Shelar emphasized the need for an aerial emergency framework to serve the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, the Versova–Bandra Sea Link, and the Coastal Road.

The proposal follows a recent gas tanker accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway that resulted in a 36-hour traffic standstill, which the Minister cited as evidence of existing vulnerabilities in disaster management.

“The unique geography of the Coastal Road — which utilises both over-sea stretches and underground tunnels — presents significant logistical hurdles for traditional emergency services. The Minister noted that in the event of fires, natural disasters, or major accidents, the rapid movement of security forces and the evacuation of casualties could be severely restricted by ground traffic,” Mr. Shelar said.

To mitigate these risks, Mr Shelar has identified Bandra Reclamation as a viable site for the facility, noting that sufficient space is currently available near the entrance of the Sea Link. “The proposed helipad is intended to function as a hub for air ambulances, providing a direct link between the high-traffic corridors and nearby medical facilities, including Lilavati Hospital and other major institutions in the suburban district,” he said.

According to the representation, the integration of aerial facilities is a necessary component of a long-term preparedness plan for the financial capital. Mr. Shelar said that the infrastructure would enhance coordination between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police departments, and other emergency agencies. Mr. Shelar has urged the chief minister to issue immediate directives to the relevant state agencies to begin the planning and construction process for the site.